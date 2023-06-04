iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Holdings Raised by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

