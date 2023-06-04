iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IVV traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.79. 4,525,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,676. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $319.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

