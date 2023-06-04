iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.04 on Friday, reaching $429.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,676. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

