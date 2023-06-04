iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

