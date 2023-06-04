iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million.

