IOST (IOST) Hits Market Cap of $174.51 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $174.51 million and $5.00 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

