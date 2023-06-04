Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VCV opened at $9.41 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

