Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

INTU traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.49. 1,702,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,279. The company has a market cap of $120.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.