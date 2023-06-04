Internet Computer Price Tops $4.78 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00017683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $11.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,948,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,476,676 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

