Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $36,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,085. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.58. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.