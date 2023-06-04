Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,392,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,167,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,001. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

