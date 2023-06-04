Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 10.23% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $49,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BKLC stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $80.31. 39,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $80.43.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.