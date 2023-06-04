Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $28.27 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.65. 53,372,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,604,380. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $355.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.25.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

