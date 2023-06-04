Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,397. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

