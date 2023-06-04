Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,333 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,492,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,193. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.