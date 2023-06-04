Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,594 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 559,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,352. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

