Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 47,519 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

