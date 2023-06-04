Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IBP stock opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,329,309 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

