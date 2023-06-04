InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
InspireMD Stock Down 3.9 %
InspireMD stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,110.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.
