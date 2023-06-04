Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.84

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.84 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 44.20 ($0.55). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.57), with a volume of 962,637 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of -0.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 0.41 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Inspiration Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

