Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $27,965.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $226.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

