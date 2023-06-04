Insider Buying: Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Buys $11,077.92 in Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hayes bought 15,386 shares of Spruce Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $11,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 432,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,583.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spruce Power stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 204.40%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Power stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Spruce Power Holding Co. ( NYSE:SPRU Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of Spruce Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

