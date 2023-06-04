Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 197.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,298,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. 8,654 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

