iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Reaches $4.40 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00005698 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $112.29 million and $4.40 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,226.55 or 1.00013754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.52684162 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,175,239.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

