IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 976.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 206,038 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,877,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.10. 469,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,304. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.60.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

