Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRL. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after purchasing an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after buying an additional 144,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

