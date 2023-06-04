holoride Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $16.23 million and $81,497.13 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.76 or 0.06995295 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0231603 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $57,229.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.