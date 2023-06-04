HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.80 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 71.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 70.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $19.80 million and $566,213.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0041938 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $195,574.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

