Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

