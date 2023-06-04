Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 378.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

