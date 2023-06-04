Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.