Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ExlService by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,132,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ExlService by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

ExlService Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity at ExlService

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.56 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

