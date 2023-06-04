Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

