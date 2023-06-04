Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.55 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.