Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,357,000 after buying an additional 608,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
NYSE MMC opened at $176.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.