Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,033 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.7 %

Fastenal stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.