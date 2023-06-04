Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.61 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $13.49 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,599,916,410 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,599,916,409.728992 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05030442 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $15,102,872.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

