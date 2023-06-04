Head to Head Contrast: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and Selectis Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $773.12 million 1.55 -$513.07 million ($1.13) -4.57 Selectis Health $29.29 million 0.47 -$2.25 million ($0.56) -8.04

Selectis Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimera Investment. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimera Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment -25.38% 9.79% 1.94% Selectis Health -3.63% -52.39% -3.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chimera Investment and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00 Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Selectis Health.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Selectis Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

