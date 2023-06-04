HC Wainwright Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $181.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $198.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $108.13 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

