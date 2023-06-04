Harvest Finance Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $27.65 or 0.00101584 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $18.83 million and $240,171.16 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

