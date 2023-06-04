Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,777 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,556,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

