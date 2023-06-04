Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on June 26th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0107 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance
Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$9.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.76. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$9.10.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
