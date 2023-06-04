Golden Goose Market Capitalization Hits $18,172.81 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $18,172.81 and $349.02 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

