Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 1.3 %

Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

