Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.26

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2023

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and traded as low as $66.74. Givaudan shares last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 11,770 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.