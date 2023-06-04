Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.26

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and traded as low as $66.74. Givaudan shares last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 11,770 shares changing hands.
GVDNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.
Givaudan Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21.
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
