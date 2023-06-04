GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $382,033.56

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $124.10 million and approximately $382,033.56 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.09997091 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $293,636.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

