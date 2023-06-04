GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.86 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $1.51 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,216,941 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

