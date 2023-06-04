GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,119,755 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.