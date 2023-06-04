Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $802.88 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00019653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $802.88 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,233.28 or 0.99991032 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.35118052 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $795,087.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

