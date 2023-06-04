Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fusion Fuel Green

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fusion Fuel Green from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.